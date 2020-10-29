|
Ignoring ecosystems under threat will mean more and deadlier pandemics than Covid-19, warn scientists
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
London — Pandemics will emerge more often, spread faster, cost more and kill more people than Covid-19 without bold action to halt the habitat destruction that helps viruses hop from wildlife to humans, according to a study published on Thursday. The findings suggest that moves to protect tropical forests...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pandemic Global epidemic of infectious disease
U.S. reports more than 500,000 cases in a week, a record, as the Trump administration says it ended the pandemic.
NYTimes.com
Pandemic threatens urban renewal effortsAs office workers continue to stay home during the pandemic, cities that were in the middle of downtown comebacks are feeling uncertainty (Oct. 20)
USATODAY.com
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Senior lawyer Harish Salve marries artiste Caroline Brossard in London churchThe former Solicitor General of India separated from his wife of 38 years in June this year.
DNA
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21Published
Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continentCoronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is..
CBS News
Manhunt for delivery driver murder suspect Nathan SmithNathan Smith left the UK the day after the fatal stabbing of a Deliveroo driver in north London.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this