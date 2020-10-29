Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ignoring ecosystems under threat will mean more and deadlier pandemics than Covid-19, warn scientists

WorldNews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Ignoring ecosystems under threat will mean more and deadlier pandemics than Covid-19, warn scientistsLondonPandemics will emerge more often, spread faster, cost more and kill more people than Covid-19 without bold action to halt the habitat destruction that helps viruses hop from wildlife to humans, according to a study published on Thursday. The findings suggest that moves to protect tropical forests...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pandemic Pandemic Global epidemic of infectious disease

Pandemic threatens urban renewal efforts

 As office workers continue to stay home during the pandemic, cities that were in the middle of downtown comebacks are feeling uncertainty (Oct. 20)
 
USATODAY.com

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Senior lawyer Harish Salve marries artiste Caroline Brossard in London church

 The former Solicitor General of India separated from his wife of 38 years in June this year.
DNA
Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce' [Video]

Ken Livingstone dismisses anti-Semitism report as 'farce'

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has dismissed the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism within the Labour party as a "complete farce". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continent

 Coronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is..
CBS News

Manhunt for delivery driver murder suspect Nathan Smith

 Nathan Smith left the UK the day after the fatal stabbing of a Deliveroo driver in north London.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latin America is the most affected with a collapse of 94% of wildlife since 1970 [Video]

Latin America is the most affected with a collapse of 94% of wildlife since 1970

The world lost more than two-thirds of vertebrates in less than 50 years and the tropical areas of Central and South America are the most affected with a collapse of 94%, according to a report by the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:04Published

Tweets about this