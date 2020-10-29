|
Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes Thursday in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican's pathway to another term, as both nominees turn their focus to encouraging voters to turn out in person on Election Day. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, absentee or by mail, and Trump and Biden are trying to energize the millions more who will vote on Tuesday. While the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, has injected new uncertainty. Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours...
