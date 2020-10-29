Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

WorldNews Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in personTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes Thursday in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican's pathway to another term, as both nominees turn their focus to encouraging voters to turn out in person on Election Day. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, absentee or by mail, and Trump and Biden are trying to energize the millions more who will vote on Tuesday. While the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, has injected new uncertainty. Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden makes late play for Republican stronghold Texas in election campaign's final days

 The Biden campaign is officially doing the previously unthinkable, and making a serious play for the traditionally Republican state Texas.Vice presidential..
New Zealand Herald

Trump and Biden campaign in battleground state of Florida

 President Trump and Joe Biden are campaigning in Florida today. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the importance of the..
CBS News

Biden’s Call for ‘National Mask Mandate’ Gains Traction in Public Health Circles

 A presidential order would almost certainly face a legal challenge. But if elected, Joseph R. Biden Jr. would have other levers at his disposal to make mask..
NYTimes.com
U.S. economy scores record Q3 rebound [Video]

U.S. economy scores record Q3 rebound

The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or more to heal. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published

Biden and Cunningham Hold Slim Leads in North Carolina, Poll Finds

 Joe Biden and Cal Cunningham both led their Republican rivals by three points, a Times/Siena College survey found. Perhaps most notably, 64 percent of..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Examining the legal threats President Trump could face if he loses

 The Justice Department has long held that a sitting president cannot be indicted for a crime. However, President Trump could face a cascade of lawsuits and..
CBS News

Celebrities who support Donald Trump for president

 From screen legends to star athletes, The Donald has some famous names in his corner.
CBS News

Trump campaign reacts to voting rights rulings in Pennsylvania, North Carolina

 The Supreme Court ruled against Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted afterward...
CBS News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Why Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Have Trouble Voting? [Video]

Why Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Have Trouble Voting?

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to vote in the 2020 elections. He learned his primary address had been changed without his consent. Investigators found his address had been changed through a web browser at a home in Naples, Florida. Anthony Guevara, 20, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Guevara was charged with altering a voter registration without consent and unauthorized access of a computer. DeSantis was ultimately able to vote in the election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Florida judge leading a vote-counting board donated to Trump 12 times, breaking judicial rules

 The Florida judge leading Duval County's vote-counting board has donated repeatedly to President Trump's re-election campaign.
USATODAY.com

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden and Trump head to Florida

 The two candidates will hold events in Tampa just hours apart.
CBS News

Tampa, Florida Tampa, Florida City in Central Florida, United States

People pack Raymond James Stadium ahead of President Trump's MAGA rally [Video]

People pack Raymond James Stadium ahead of President Trump's MAGA rally

President Trump will be in Tampa Thursday holding a Make America Great Again Victory rally at Raymond James Stadium.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published
Seminole Heights mural looks to inspire people to vote [Video]

Seminole Heights mural looks to inspire people to vote

A new mural in Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood looks to inspire people to go to the polls on November 3. You can find this piece on the south-facing wall of the Independent Bar & Cafe. Story: https://bit.ly/3oDaq9u

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:47Published
Feeding Tampa Bay will get in the Halloween spirit at 2 Mega Pantries this weekend [Video]

Feeding Tampa Bay will get in the Halloween spirit at 2 Mega Pantries this weekend

Feeding Tampa Bay will get in the Halloween spirit at two Mega Pantries in Tampa and St. Petersburg this weekend. Story: https://bit.ly/3oBNo2t

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:38Published

Election day Election day

What's the status of a second $1,200 stimulus check?

 Senators adjourned on Monday, virtually killing any chance of clinching another aid package before Election Day.
CBS News

Supreme Court rules on North Carolina and Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

 The Supreme Court is allowing North Carolina and Pennsylvania to count absentee ballots for several days after Election Day. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

Live election updates: Trump, Biden continue battling for votes five days from election night

 Thursday puts the nation five days away from Election Day, with Trump and Biden expected to make stops.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

John Kerry: 'People want a future. The orange menace is not providing that'

 In 2004, the Democrats’ presidential candidate, John Kerry , was on the receiving end of one of the most egregious smear campaigns in modern history. At the..
WorldNews
U.S. Catholics divided over presidential race [Video]

U.S. Catholics divided over presidential race

[NFA] A Los Angeles Catholic school principal had a chance encounter with Joe Biden, and gave him her rosary. She says the encounter shaped her view of the Democratic presidential candidate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Joe Biden's Advisers Come from the Obama White House

 Mr. Biden has sought advice across the Democratic Party’s ideological spectrum, but his core advisers on the coronavirus, economics, foreign policy and climate..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Meet the man who could lead the GOP’s war on platform moderation

 Illustration by William Joel | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Republican Party has new villains but no battle plans. Brendan Carr is..
The Verge

Wisconsin Republicans say hackers stole $2.3m

 Republicans in the battleground state says hackers stole millions from efforts to support Donald Trump.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

What impact will the Latino vote have on the Presidential Election? p1 [Video]

What impact will the Latino vote have on the Presidential Election? p1

Which Presidential candidate has the most appeal with Latino voters? Raul Lopez, a conservative voice with the Beacon Center, and Julio Salazar, Data Director for the TN Democratic Party join Ben Hall..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 23:31Published
What impact will the Latino vote have on the Presidential Election? p2 [Video]

What impact will the Latino vote have on the Presidential Election? p2

Which Presidential candidate has the most appeal with Latino voters? Raul Lopez, a conservative voice with the Beacon Center, and Julio Salazar, Data Director for the TN Democratic Party join Ben Hall..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 09:47Published
What impact will the Latino vote have on the Presidential Election? p3 [Video]

What impact will the Latino vote have on the Presidential Election? p3

Which Presidential candidate has the most appeal with Latino voters? Raul Lopez, a conservative voice with the Beacon Center, and Julio Salazar, Data Director for the TN Democratic Party join Ben Hall..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 10:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Republicans Likely to Keep FL-15 Where Incumbent Lost Primary

 When Rep. Ross Spano lost the Republican primary earlier this year, Democrats began sensing a possible pick-up of Florida's 15th District. But the most recent...
Newsmax Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsyPinkNews

Why these Jewish Republican national security experts are endorsing Joe Biden

 Speaking at a ‘Jewish Republicans for Biden – Putting Country over Party’ online meeting, Eliot A. Cohen and Ambassador Eric Edelman say Trump has left a...
Haaretz Also reported by •Washington PostJerusalem Post

Hackers steal millions from Wisconsin Republicans seeking Trump re-election

 Hackers have stolen 2.3 million dollars (£1.93m) from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help re-elect Donald Trump in the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NewsyWashington PostJerusalem Post

Tweets about this