France lockdown: 'It's hard to think we're once again stuck at home'

BBC News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Students in France and Germany tell Radio 1 Newsbeat what it's like going back into a national lockdown.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge 01:54

 The new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

German eatery's bid to host winter guests hit by paritial lockdown [Video]

German eatery's bid to host winter guests hit by paritial lockdown

Germany will begin a "lockdown light" on November 2 in an attempt to curb a rising number of COVID-19 infections. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

France and Germany impose new lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge

 French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are announcing new coronavirus lockdown restrictions as cases surge across Europe. CBS News..
CBS News

Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continent

 Coronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is..
CBS News
Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom [Video]

Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom

Airbus says it will soon stop burning through cash, but fresh lockdowns in France and Germany could yet cause disruption at the aerospace giant. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

BBC Radio 1 BBC Radio 1 British national radio station

Sunak declares himself a 'northern Chancellor' [Video]

Sunak declares himself a 'northern Chancellor'

Rishi Sunak has told Radio 1 Newsbeat that he is a "northern Chancellor" as heresponds to demands for a lockdown road map from a group of Northern Tory MPs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Misty Copeland: Ballet’s listening after George Floyd

 Radio 1 Newsbeat hears from dancers about how the Black Lives Matter movement has changed ballet.
BBC News
Little Mix star suffers panic attack on live radio show [Video]

Little Mix star suffers panic attack on live radio show

Jesy Nelson's anxiety battle came to the fore during a BBC Radio 1 interview on Tuesday when she endured an attack before a live performance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Newsbeat

Parisians enjoy a final night out before France goes back into lockdown [Video]

Parisians enjoy a final night out before France goes back into lockdown

People in Paris enjoyed a final night out on Thursday (October 29) before a second national lockdown comes into force.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

A couple sold their home and all of their possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van during the coronavirus pandemic

A couple who sold their home and possessions to travel the world in a £40k camper van in the midst of the Covid pandemic now say they 'feel safer' than ever. Meg Ward, 29, made the "crackers"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National Lockdown [Video]

Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National Lockdown

Starting Friday, France will enter its second national lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

