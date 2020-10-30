Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple to launch its subscription-based Apple One services on Oct 30

WorldNews Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Apple to launch its subscription-based Apple One services on Oct 30The US-based Apple is gearing up to launch its all-new Apple One which would compile most of the subscription-based applications on one platform. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple CFO Luca Maestri announced that Apple will be launching its ‘Apple One’ services for all its users on Friday, October 30. Apple One was rumoured to be in the pipeline for quite some time now and was also speculated to get a launch alongside this year’s Apple iPhones but it is only now that the company will be launching an intergraded platform – such as this, for its users consisting of all the apps pertaining to entertainment, gaming, news, and more. Having said that, Apple first announced its plan regarding Apple...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Apple growers of Kashmir laud Centre's Market Intervention Scheme, expect profit

Apple growers of Kashmir laud Centre's Market Intervention Scheme, expect profit 04:12

 In a bid to tap into the growth potential of the Horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a Market Intervention Scheme to facilitate the stakeholders by providing valuable marketing platform and ensuring optimum prices to the apple growers. The Market...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Samsung regains top smartphone vendor spot as Xiaomi overtakes Apple

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Samsung is back on top as the world’s biggest smartphone vendor one quarter after losing its spot to Huawei,..
The Verge

Lil Yachty’s Quibi show is the first to find a life raft

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Remember Quibi, short-lived media company and purveyor of bizarre shows like Murder House Flip and a horror..
The Verge

The pandemic boosted Apple: Company sold more Macs this summer than ever before

 Apple has higher prices for computers, but during COVID crisis, consumers didn't care, and bought $9 billion worth of computers from Apple
USATODAY.com
Stocks rebound with tech in the lead [Video]

Stocks rebound with tech in the lead

U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet each delivered. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Luca Maestri American chief financial officer

Apple’s big services bundle, Apple One, launches tomorrow

 Apple’s big services bundle that will bring together products like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus, will launch tomorrow, the..
The Verge

Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City

Are The Feds Goals Realistics? [Video]

Are The Feds Goals Realistics?

The Federal Reserve is targeting above 2% inflation. Scott Minerd, Guggenheim global CIO told Bloomberg on Wednesday it is "virtually impossible" for the Fed to achieve that without creating a bubble in asset prices. "The reality is that the inefficiencies that are building up in the system." Minerd said misinformation and mistaken investments will pose a challenge to investors.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Apple designs COVID-19 face masks for its employees [Video]

Apple designs COVID-19 face masks for its employees

In order to give its employees a major sense of relief, Apple has decided to design its own face masks and the company will distribute it to its retail and corporate employees. Most of the employees of Apple wear masks on the job as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, and as a result, Apple has decided to come up with its own masks, Mashable cited a Bloomberg report. As per this report, Apple is providing two face masks to each of its employees. One mask is called "ClearMask" and it has been sourced from other companies. The other mask is known as "Apple Face Mask" has been created by Apple's Engineering and Industrial Design teams. This particular mask has up to three layers that filter incoming and outgoing particles, and it can be washed and reused up to five times," Mashable cited a Bloomberg report. The company will now start sending Apple Face Masks to its employees over the next two weeks.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One-On-One Interview With Texas Sen. John Cornyn [Video]

One-On-One Interview With Texas Sen. John Cornyn

Jack Fink interviewed Sen. Cornyn while he was campaigning in Plano on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:32Published
One-on-one with Secretary of Health & Human Services Alex Azar [Video]

One-on-one with Secretary of Health & Human Services Alex Azar

A one-on-one conversation with Secretary of Health & Human Services Alex Azar.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 07:41Published
Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine [Video]

Apple Is Building It's Own Search Engine

Business Insider reports that Apple is creating its own search engine. Apple's move is in response to the Department of Justice anti-trust investigation into Google. The Financial Times says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

GBP/USD retreats ahead of a potential Brexit deal

GBP/USD retreats ahead of a potential Brexit deal The GBP/USD is down for the third consecutive day even as traders remain optimistic about a Brexit deal. It is trading at 1.2935, which is lower than this...
Invezz Also reported by •The Verge

Megacap Tech Disappoints Market Where Nothing’s Good Enough

 (Bloomberg) -- Solid quarterly earnings from America’s biggest tech firms weren’t enough to keep investors from selling late Thursday,...
Upworthy

Apple to launch its subscription-based Apple One services on Oct 30

Apple to launch its subscription-based Apple One services on Oct 30 The US-based Apple is gearing up to launch its all-new Apple One which would compile most of the subscription-based applications on one platform. As reported by...
WorldNews


Tweets about this