Apple to launch its subscription-based Apple One services on Oct 30
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The US-based Apple is gearing up to launch its all-new Apple One which would compile most of the subscription-based applications on one platform. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple CFO Luca Maestri announced that Apple will be launching its ‘Apple One’ services for all its users on Friday, October 30. Apple One was rumoured to be in the pipeline for quite some time now and was also speculated to get a launch alongside this year’s Apple iPhones but it is only now that the company will be launching an intergraded platform – such as this, for its users consisting of all the apps pertaining to entertainment, gaming, news, and more. Having said that, Apple first announced its plan regarding Apple...
Apple Inc.
Samsung regains top smartphone vendor spot as Xiaomi overtakes Apple
Samsung is back on top as the world's biggest smartphone vendor one quarter after losing its spot to Huawei,..
The Verge
Lil Yachty's Quibi show is the first to find a life raft
Remember Quibi, short-lived media company and purveyor of bizarre shows like Murder House Flip and a horror..
The Verge
The pandemic boosted Apple: Company sold more Macs this summer than ever before
USATODAY.com
Stocks rebound with tech in the lead
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published
Luca Maestri
Apple's big services bundle, Apple One, launches tomorrow
The Verge
Bloomberg L.P. Financial, software, data, and media company based in New York City
Are The Feds Goals Realistics?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Apple designs COVID-19 face masks for its employees
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
