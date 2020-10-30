|
Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian birthday hologram of dead father
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian calls the message from beyond the grave "the most thoughtful" 40th birthday gift.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, and record producer
Kanye West features Kardashian kids in Yeezy Christian Academy video
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this