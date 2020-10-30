Global  
 

Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian birthday hologram of dead father

BBC News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian calls the message from beyond the grave "the most thoughtful" 40th birthday gift.
News video: Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday

Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday 00:51

 Kim Kardashian is raving about her husband Kanye West's 40th birthday gift - a special message from a hologram of her late father.

