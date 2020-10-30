New York sinkhole: Man's horror over fall into rat-infested chasm

Watch: Man, his car swept away by flash flood in UP's Mathura



A man and his car were swept away by flash flood in Uttar Pradesh. The scary incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. According to locals, the man is a police inspector and had come to drop a girl. The locals' initial attempt at rescuing the man didn't help. Later, the man was seen coming out of the floodwater from the other side. However, the man's car was washed away by the flash flood. Mathura has been reeling under heavy floods due to incessant rains. On Friday, the MeT dept said UP's eastern region witnessed lightning and thunderstorm. Light rains occurred in several other parts of the state.

