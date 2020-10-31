Global  
 

Kentucky State Police training presentation quoting Hitler is 'unacceptable,' governor says

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The Kentucky State Police training slideshow by a former top official quoted Adolf Hitler three times and advocated for officers to use "ruthless" violence.
Kentucky State Police training presentation quoting Hitler is 'unacceptable,' governor says

 The Kentucky State Police training slideshow by a former top official quoted Adolf Hitler three times and advocated for officers to use "ruthless" violence.  
USATODAY.com


