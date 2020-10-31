Kentucky State Police training presentation quoting Hitler is 'unacceptable,' governor says
Saturday, 31 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) The Kentucky State Police training slideshow by a former top official quoted Adolf Hitler three times and advocated for officers to use "ruthless" violence.
