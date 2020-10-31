Global  
 

Fact check: False Kamala Harris claim uses image from 2019 trip to Iowa

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
A viral image purporting to show Kamala Harris intoxicated in Ohio is actually from a trip to Iowa in 2019, and she isn't drunk there, either.
