You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated MANILA, Philippines (AP) β€” A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been...

SeattlePI.com 9 hours ago



Super typhoon slams into Philippines with 'catastrophic violent winds' A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with "catastrophic violent winds" early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines A super typhoon β€” the world's strongest this yearβ€” has made landfall in the eastern Philippines. Over a million residents in the typhoon's path have been...

Deutsche Welle 8 hours ago





Tweets about this