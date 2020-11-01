Global  
 

Quake death toll rises to 69 in Turkey

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Quake death toll rises to 69 in TurkeyRescue workers were searching eight wrecked buildings on Sunday amid dwindling hope for survivors as the death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 69. The 7.0-magnitude quake also injured 940 people, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after it struck on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. A crane lifhts the wreckage of a car as rescue workers search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building on November 1, 2020 in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s western coast and parts of Greece. (Photo by AFP / MANILA BULLETIN) More than 200 people were in hospital, the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey 01:17

 A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake [Video]

Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake

Rescue workers extricated a body from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71 [Video]

Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71

Nearly two days after an earthquake hit in the Aegean Sea, search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors under the rubble. Shortly after midnight, the extricated a 70-year-old man who said he had "never lost my hope".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:42Published

Strong earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece

 Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey..
New Zealand Herald

Turkey-Greece earthquake: Man in his 70s found under rubble after 33 hours

 At least 100 remain unaccounted for after the deadly quake hit Turkey on Friday, local sources say.
BBC News

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operations are underway in the city.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

 Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off..
WorldNews

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece [Video]

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

 A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and..
USATODAY.com

Europe’s virus woes multiply with leaders drifting to lockdowns

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became Europe’s latest leader to retreat from a no-lockdown pledge, faced with a virus pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on..
WorldNews

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

 IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the..
WorldNews

Turkey quake: Homes shaken as Izmir hit with major tremor [Video]

Turkey quake: Homes shaken as Izmir hit with major tremor

Footage showed homes in Izmir, Turkey swaying as the region was hit by a major earthquake.The magnitude 7 quake hit off the coast of Izmir province, north of the Greek island of Samos.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Quake death toll rises to 69 in Turkey

Quake death toll rises to 69 in Turkey Rescue workers were searching eight wrecked buildings on Sunday amid dwindling hope for survivors as the death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.caHaaretzIndiaTimesMid-DayUpworthyBelfast TelegraphIndian ExpressHindu

Turkey earthquake: Search efforts continue for third day as death toll rises

 A survivor is pulled from the rubble in the port city of Izmir as the quake's death toll rises to 60.
BBC News Also reported by •WorldNews

