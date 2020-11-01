|
Quake death toll rises to 69 in Turkey
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Rescue workers were searching eight wrecked buildings on Sunday amid dwindling hope for survivors as the death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 69. The 7.0-magnitude quake also injured 940 people, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after it struck on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. A crane lifhts the wreckage of a car as rescue workers search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building on November 1, 2020 in the Bayrakli district of Izmir, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s western coast and parts of Greece. (Photo by AFP / MANILA BULLETIN) More than 200 people were in hospital, the...
