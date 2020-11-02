FBI investigating claims that Donald Trump fans tried to run a Joe Biden bus off the road in Texas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies



Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Trump & Biden Hold Their Final Rallies With less than a week until the election, Cartoons Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the campaign trail to lock down as.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:08 Published 9 minutes ago Trump, Biden Continue Last-Minute Campaigning



The president hit several swing states on Sunday, while his Democratic challenger spent time in Pennsylvania. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:41 Published 44 minutes ago Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway



A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday. Multiple videos posted to social media showed vehicles.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this Ronaldo Aquino RT @SBSNews: US President Donald Trump has spurred further controversy days before the election as he appeared to endorse a convoy of his s… 53 seconds ago SBS News US President Donald Trump has spurred further controversy days before the election as he appeared to endorse a conv… https://t.co/ExxlsFtayw 16 minutes ago