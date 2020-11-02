Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI investigating claims that Donald Trump fans tried to run a Joe Biden bus off the road in Texas

SBS Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Local media has reported the FBI are investigating the incident, which forced the Biden campaign to cancel a planned rally near Austin, Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep

AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep 00:42

 Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption. Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine. According to Business Insider, ardent...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies [Video]

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Trump & Biden Hold Their Final Rallies With less than a week until the election, Cartoons Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the campaign trail to lock down as..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:08Published
Trump, Biden Continue Last-Minute Campaigning [Video]

Trump, Biden Continue Last-Minute Campaigning

The president hit several swing states on Sunday, while his Democratic challenger spent time in Pennsylvania. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published
Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway [Video]

Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway

A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday. Multiple videos posted to social media showed vehicles..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

RA762

Ronaldo Aquino RT @SBSNews: US President Donald Trump has spurred further controversy days before the election as he appeared to endorse a convoy of his s… 53 seconds ago

SBSNews

SBS News US President Donald Trump has spurred further controversy days before the election as he appeared to endorse a conv… https://t.co/ExxlsFtayw 16 minutes ago