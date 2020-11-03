Global  
 

Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third term

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third termAbidjanIvory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the electoral commission announced early on Tuesday, after a bitter election that sparked deadly violence and was boycotted by opposition voters. “Thus elected president of the republic, Alassane Ouattara,” Kuibiert-Coulibaly Ibrahime, the head of the electoral commission announced. He said the final turnout for the October 31 election...
 At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.

Ivory Coast election: Alassane Ouattara wins amid boycott

 Alassane Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes.
Ivory Coast election violence leaves a ‘dozen dead’

 Several people died in election-day clashes in Ivory Coast, officials said Sunday, as polling stations began sending voting tallies to the electoral commission...
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara takes early lead in election

 ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by..
Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

President John Magufuli and opposition's Tundu Lissu are competing in race some say has been marred by police violence.

Trouble brews in Ivory Coast ahead of this week's presidential election.

Ivory Coast election: Ouattara wins third term, opposition cries foul

 Ivory Coast's electoral commission says President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won another term in office. His two main rivals had boycotted the vote and...
