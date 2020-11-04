Christina Anstead files for divorce from husband Ant a month after announcing separation

Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History



Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.

