Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden vs Trump: Dow futures fluctuate as Wall Street awaits presidential election results

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Stock futures fluctuated Tuesday evening as investors awaited election results, with hotly contested states like Florida and Ohio up in the air.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night 00:35

 According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results. According to Axios, Joe Biden's team...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Dow rises more than 500 points on hopes election resolves stalemate over relief package

 The Dow rose more than 500 points on hopes a Biden victory and Democratic Senate mean more relief for Americans hurt by economic effects of COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Dow jumps over 400 points as Wall Street eyes U.S. election

 NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished higher on Monday, recouping some of the steep losses they suffered in the prior week, as the..
WorldNews

October worst month for the Dow since March as COVID-19 spread

 Investors lost $1.7 trillion this week as concerns mount about COVID-19 and next week's presidential election.
CBS News

Dow sheds 750 points as coronavirus cases spike, stimulus talks hit impasse

 The stock market rout deepened Wednesday on concerns that rising coronavirus infections will push governments to bring back businesses restrictions.
USATODAY.com

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street? [Video]

What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street?

Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an economic stimulus package, taxes, and Biden's environmental spending program. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:19Published
Stocks suffer biggest weekly decline since March [Video]

Stocks suffer biggest weekly decline since March

U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Friday to cap Wall Street's biggest weekly sell-off since March, as losses in richly priced tech heavyweights, a record rise in coronavirus cases and jitters over the presidential election snuffed investor sentiment. Conway G. Gittens has the market round-up.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

US election: Donald Trump wins crucial battleground state of Florida

 Donald Trump has won the crucial battleground state of Florida.The president's home state, which comes with 29 electoral votes, was a must-win if he is to reach..
New Zealand Herald

A closer look at the Latino vote in Florida

 President Trump has the edge in support among Cubans in Florida while Joe Biden is outperforming the president with Puerto Rican voters in the state. CBS News..
CBS News

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer

GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Biden outperforming Clinton's 2016 campaign in key Ohio demographics

 Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the battleground state of Ohio. But President Trump still leads among..
CBS News
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Ohio 2020 election results

 Ohio has 18 electoral votes, and the state is viewed by CBS News polling as a toss-up.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ballot counting underway in Detroit [Video]

Ballot counting underway in Detroit

Absentee ballot counting is underway in Detroit at the TCF Center, with about 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Detroit alone.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:09Published
Update on the presidential race at 10 p.m. [Video]

Update on the presidential race at 10 p.m.

As polls closed in Michigan at 9 p.m., we take a look at the election results for the presidential race in Michigan.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:24Published
YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams [Video]

YouTube Removes Fake Election Result Livestreams

YouTube removed several livestream channels set up to capitalize on voter anxiety. Some channels were falsely claiming to have accurate election results, says Gizmodo. The bogus election results were..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden vs Trump: Dow futures fluctuate as Wall Street awaits presidential election results

 Stock futures fluctuated Tuesday evening as investors awaited election results, with hotly contested states like Florida and Ohio up in the air.
USATODAY.com

Who is Winning in Ohio? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

Who is Winning in Ohio? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day The race is on and Ohio is a hot one to watch. Here are the latest polling results, and the vote totals as they come in for this key battleground state.
Mediaite


Tweets about this