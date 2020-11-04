Biden vs Trump: Dow futures fluctuate as Wall Street awaits presidential election results

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History



The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

