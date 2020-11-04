Lindsey Graham beats Jaime Harrison in South Carolina's closely watched race for US Senate
According to the Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for reelection despite a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
