Lindsey Graham beats Jaime Harrison in South Carolina's closely watched race for US Senate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
According to the Associated Press, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for reelection despite a challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison.
Video Credit: Huffington Post
News video: Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat

Lindsey Graham Holds Senate Seat

 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising records.

Graham and Harrison Battle Over the ‘New South,’ in Their Final Appeals

 As Jaime Harrison called Lindsey Graham a 1950s relic, the Republican incumbent urged voters to re-elect him to help protect a way of life.
Lindsey Graham is a "relic" of the "old South," challenger says

 "This is about closing the book on the old South and writing a brand new book called a new South — one that is bold, that is inclusive, that is diverse," Jaime..
Jaime Harrison's run is important in South Carolina's history of Black political leadership

 Jaime Harrison aims to make history on election night. South Carolina has made history before.
Democrat Jaime Harrison on his close race against Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina

 Recent polls show Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a tight race in South Carolina. Harrison joined CBSN to talk..
Democratic candidates reflect on debate performance in visit to CBS News spin room

 Six Democratic candidates for president join CBS News in the spin room to review their debate performance in Charleston, South Carolina.
CBS News Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina: Watch in full

 Seven Democratic candidates for president took the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, in a debate hosted by CBS News. Watch the debate in its entirety here.
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Tommy Tuberville projected to win Alabama Senate race

 CBS News projects Democratic Senator Doug Jones will lose his Alabama seat to Republican Tommy Tuberville. This is likely to be the GOP's only pickup in the..
Democrats Battle for Senate Control as They Push for an Expanded House Majority

 The two parties grappled for advantage in the fight for the Senate majority as Democrats aimed to add to their majority in the House.
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress

 John Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile..

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him. [Video]

Lindsey Graham May Have Wanted To Phone His Re-Election In. Jamie Harrison Won't Let Him.

South Carolina is a longtime bastion of Southern conservatism. And if former state Democratic Party chairman Jamie Harrison beats three-term GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, it would be a jolt to Democrats..

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham [Video]

California Sen. Feinstein Takes Heat Over Warm Words for Lindsey Graham

Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s kind words directed at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), along with a friendly hug, have stirred outrage among prominent liberals. Joe Vazquez reports. (10-15-20)

Mitch McConnell holds onto Senate seat from Kentucky

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won a seventh term on Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, according to a...
Trump and Biden wait for results from crucial battlegrounds

 Republican and Democrat trade victories in safe states as closer contests too early to call
Sen. John Cornyn has fended off Democrat MJ Hegar to win reelection in Texas

Sen. John Cornyn has fended off Democrat MJ Hegar to win reelection in Texas
