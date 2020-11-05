Indonesia in recession for first time in 22 years
South East Asia's biggest economy relies heavily on tourism, which has dried up during travel curbs.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indonesia Country in Southeast Asia and Oceania
Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50Published
UN defeats Russia resolution promoting women at peace tablesThe UN Security Council defeated a Russian resolution Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a UN measure demanding equal participation for women in..
WorldNews
Indonesia condemns France for 'disrespectful' statement on IslamShares Indonesia, through the Foreign Ministry, has condemned a “disrespectful” statement toward Islam made by French President Emmanuel Macron that has..
WorldNews
Police name five suspects for alleged trafficking of Rohingya refugeesShares The Aceh Police have named five suspects for allegedly trafficking Rohingya refugees to Indonesia in June. The suspects were identified as two fishermen..
WorldNews
Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia
Hungarian minister tests positive for virus while on South-east Asia tourBANGKOK (AFP) - Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for coronavirus in Thailand, the kingdom's health minister said on Wednesday (Nov 4), a day after he..
WorldNews
Philippines braces for another cyclone, after typhoon kills 20MANILA — Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte warned of another potentially damaging cyclone approaching the Southeast Asian nation on Monday, as the death..
WorldNews
Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approachesManila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is..
WorldNews
Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this