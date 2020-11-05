Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indonesia in recession for first time in 22 years

BBC News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
South East Asia's biggest economy relies heavily on tourism, which has dried up during travel curbs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indonesia Indonesia Country in Southeast Asia and Oceania

Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia [Video]

Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia

Tens of thousands of Muslims marched in the capitals of Bangladesh and Indonesia to protest against Emmanuel Macron's support for caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

UN defeats Russia resolution promoting women at peace tables

 The UN Security Council defeated a Russian resolution Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a UN measure demanding equal participation for women in..
WorldNews

Indonesia condemns France for 'disrespectful' statement on Islam

 Shares Indonesia, through the Foreign Ministry, has condemned a “disrespectful” statement toward Islam made by French President Emmanuel Macron that has..
WorldNews

Police name five suspects for alleged trafficking of Rohingya refugees

 Shares The Aceh Police have named five suspects for allegedly trafficking Rohingya refugees to Indonesia in June. The suspects were identified as two fishermen..
WorldNews

Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia

Hungarian minister tests positive for virus while on South-east Asia tour

 BANGKOK (AFP) - Hungary's foreign minister tested positive for coronavirus in Thailand, the kingdom's health minister said on Wednesday (Nov 4), a day after he..
WorldNews

Philippines braces for another cyclone, after typhoon kills 20

 MANILA — Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte warned of another potentially damaging cyclone approaching the Southeast Asian nation on Monday, as the death..
WorldNews

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

 Manila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is..
WorldNews
Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law [Video]

Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law

Government leaders say the legislation is needed to create jobs and stimulate Southeast Asia’s largest economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lamonte McIntyre talks about voting in first election since being exonerated [Video]

Lamonte McIntyre talks about voting in first election since being exonerated

A Kansas City, Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison wrongfully convicted of a crime voted for the first time Tuesday.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:10Published
Steve Chabot proves he's a 'wily survivor' again [Video]

Steve Chabot proves he's a 'wily survivor' again

Flipping Republican Rep. Steve Chabot’s House seat would have been a coup for Ohio Democrats, who outspent him by over $1 million and devoted copious resources to bolstering his opponent, Kate..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:45Published
Is this a parrot or a funny chicken? [Video]

Is this a parrot or a funny chicken?

Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot loves to imitate different animals. Listen as he says the word chicken, then makes the funniest "Bok, bok!" sound. He also calls himself a funny chicken and a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this