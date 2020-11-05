Global  
 

Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighbours

BBC News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A hotline is set up that allows people to report breaches of the national security law anonymously.
Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist [Video]

Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist

Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Hong Kong man imprisoned for ‘doxxing’ police

 TikTok’s 90 days in the cooking pot A former Hong Kong telecoms worker was jailed Tuesday for publishing personal details of police officers and their families..
WorldNews

Hong Kong leader to travel to Beijing to seek economic aid

 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing on Tuesday to meet with Chinese officials to seek help in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and discuss reopening..
WorldNews

'Mom and pop' investors dismayed by China's scrapping of Ant IPO

'Mom and pop' investors dismayed by China's scrapping of Ant IPO Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 4, 2020 Hong Kong's "mom and pop" investors had been looking forward to an instant jackpot via Ant Group's record-busting $34 billion IPO....
Energy Daily

Ant's IPO delay represents a bigger concern than U.S. election uncertainty, says investor

 The abrupt suspension of Ant Group's initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong has greater impact for Asia than the U.S....
Upworthy

Jack Ma: ebullient billionaire and totem of China's rise

Jack Ma: ebullient billionaire and totem of China's rise Beijing (AFP) Nov 4, 2020 Jack Ma, the ebullient and unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba, now finds himself battling the ignominy of...
Energy Daily


