Hong Kong: Snitch hotline gets more than 1,000 calls
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The hotline allows people to anonymously report breaches of the controversial national security law.
The hotline allows people to anonymously report breaches of the controversial national security law.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China sets up security hotline for Hong Kong residents to snitch on each otherHong Kong police have launched a hotline to report behaviour suspected to breach national security as Chinese authorities continue to crack down on dissent in..
New Zealand Herald
Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Hong Kong: People invited to snitch on their neighboursPolice in Hong Kong have launched a hotline where residents can report breaches of the national security law imposed by Beijing earlier this year. The law..
WorldNews
Tweets about this