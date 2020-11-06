Global  
 

Starbucks' red cups, holiday drinks return Friday: Here's how to get a free reusable cup

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Starbucks releases its 2020 holiday cups on Nov. 6 along with free reusable red cups and winter drink menu with peppermint mochas and eggnog lattes.
Video Credit: Better Homes & Gardens - Published
News video: Starbucks Is Giving Away Its Coveted Reusable Red Cups This Year—Here's When You Can Get O

Starbucks Is Giving Away Its Coveted Reusable Red Cups This Year—Here's When You Can Get O 00:42

 Plus, the coffee company is bringing back its seasonal drinks and treats.

Starbucks Starbucks American multinational coffee company

Starbucks unveils 2020 holiday cups

 Starbucks kicked off the holiday season early by revealing its lineup of cups, which features four festive designs that will be rolled out starting Friday. CBS..
CBS News

Starbucks unveils designs of this year's holiday cups

 The four cups feature traditional red and green colors, and two of them display this year's theme: "Carry the Merry."
CBS News

Starbucks targets new market, in coffee exporting Laos

 BANGKOK--Starbucks said Monday it plans to open an outlet in Laos as it expands its network of more than 10,000 stores in Asian countries. The company said it..
WorldNews

Starbucks says nearly a quarter of all US retail orders are placed from a phone

 Almost a quarter of all transactions at Starbucks stores in the US are mobile orders through the company’s app, an earnings document revealed yesterday...
The Verge

