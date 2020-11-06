Global  
 

Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in Philly

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Protests continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of President Donald Trump.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Election 2020: President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden Make Last Push To Rally Supporters

Election 2020: President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden Make Last Push To Rally Supporters 02:17

 In the final hours of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making a last push to rally their supporters. Skyler Henry reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: What happens if Joe Biden wins? How his first 100 days could look

 ‌ Joe Biden has made a long litany of promises for his first 100 days if he is elected, but his overriding priority would be the coronavirus pandemic.In..
New Zealand Herald

People are making fancams for states that have gone blue

 It’s the third day of the US presidential election, and the country is finally starting to get some clarity on who actually won the race. As states have been..
The Verge

President Trump does not plan to concede if Biden declares victory

 Sources say President Trump does not plan to concede even if Joe Biden wins enough states to claim victory. Meridith McGraw, a White House reporter for Politico,..
CBS News

Reince Priebus says Arizona could be "psychological lift" for Trump campaign

 CBS News political analyst and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus discusses how the Trump campaign might be moving forward as the president trails..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump’s False Election Fraud Claims Split Republicans

 Die-hard loyalists declared total support for President Trump while others issued generalized statements about vote counting or condemned him outright.
NYTimes.com

What's happening in Arizona? Trump's vote margin in Maricopa County is well short of what he needs

 Trump received 50.6% of the 62,787 votes released by Maricopa County at 9 a.m. Friday, to former Vice President Joe Biden's 45%.
USATODAY.com

Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States

Election results: Vote challenger chaos in Detroit was white privilege on steroids

 The chaos that erupted at the TCF Center in Detroit during vote counting highlights white privilege and voter suppression.
USATODAY.com

Election official: Protesters 'don't know Detroit'

 Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says efforts to disrupt the counting of absentee ballots in Detroit predictably failed (Nov. 5)
 
USATODAY.com

US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

 Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald

Chaos erupts at Detroit ballot processing center

 Republican vote challengers disrupted ballot counting at TCF processing center in downtown Detroit, chanting, 'stop the count.' (Nov. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia has 40,000 ballots to count

 Philadelphia has 40,000 votes to be counted before it can certify the vote. (Nov. 6)
 
USATODAY.com
Trump should 'put his big boy pants on' -Philly mayor [Video]

Trump should 'put his big boy pants on' -Philly mayor

As votes continue to be counted, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Friday said, "what we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy pure and simple" and blasted President Donald Trump's campaign for "baseless claims of fraud" toward the state's electoral process.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Philadelphia police arrest armed men near convention center where ballots being counted

 Police arrested two armed men Thursday night who were allegedly "en route" to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots were being counted.
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Georgia secretary of state says there will be a recount

 As the election results from Georgia remain too close to call, the secretary of state announced Friday that there will be a recount. CBS News campaign reporter..
CBS News

Democrats Flip House Seat in Atlanta Area That Was Top Target of Party

 Carolyn Bourdeaux had narrowly lost her 2018 bid for Georgia’s Seventh District, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties.
NYTimes.com

Jon Ossoff in one of two Senate runoffs in Georgia

 Georgia has become a newfound battleground state, where the ambitions of a Joe Biden presidency could well come down to its voters. The state is poised for twin..
USATODAY.com

ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Elated Georgia Flipped for Biden

 Atlanta's mayor's on cloud nine over her state being on the verge of flipping to blue ... and she says the spirit of some fine Georgians shone through to make it..
TMZ.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

With a lead in Pennsylvania, Biden nears victory in the state and the election.

 Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, nearing victory in the state and the election.
NYTimes.com

A Georgia recount is planned in the Trump-Biden race and one may happen in Pennsylvania. These are the rules.

 Georgia will have a recount because of the slim election margin. So, what are the election recount rules there and other states? Here's a look.
USATODAY.com

‘Stop the Steal’ spreads across the internet after infecting Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the wake of a Facebook ban and dimming electoral hopes for President Trump, the “Stop the Steal”..
The Verge

