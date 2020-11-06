Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in Philly
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Protests continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: What happens if Joe Biden wins? How his first 100 days could look Joe Biden has made a long litany of promises for his first 100 days if he is elected, but his overriding priority would be the coronavirus pandemic.In..
New Zealand Herald
People are making fancams for states that have gone blueIt’s the third day of the US presidential election, and the country is finally starting to get some clarity on who actually won the race. As states have been..
The Verge
President Trump does not plan to concede if Biden declares victorySources say President Trump does not plan to concede even if Joe Biden wins enough states to claim victory. Meridith McGraw, a White House reporter for Politico,..
CBS News
Reince Priebus says Arizona could be "psychological lift" for Trump campaignCBS News political analyst and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus discusses how the Trump campaign might be moving forward as the president trails..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump’s False Election Fraud Claims Split RepublicansDie-hard loyalists declared total support for President Trump while others issued generalized statements about vote counting or condemned him outright.
NYTimes.com
What's happening in Arizona? Trump's vote margin in Maricopa County is well short of what he needsTrump received 50.6% of the 62,787 votes released by Maricopa County at 9 a.m. Friday, to former Vice President Joe Biden's 45%.
USATODAY.com
Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States
Election results: Vote challenger chaos in Detroit was white privilege on steroidsThe chaos that erupted at the TCF Center in Detroit during vote counting highlights white privilege and voter suppression.
USATODAY.com
Election official: Protesters 'don't know Detroit'Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says efforts to disrupt the counting of absentee ballots in Detroit predictably failed (Nov. 5)
USATODAY.com
US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, ArizonaDozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald
Chaos erupts at Detroit ballot processing centerRepublican vote challengers disrupted ballot counting at TCF processing center in downtown Detroit, chanting, 'stop the count.' (Nov. 4)
USATODAY.com
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia has 40,000 ballots to countPhiladelphia has 40,000 votes to be counted before it can certify the vote. (Nov. 6)
USATODAY.com
Trump should 'put his big boy pants on' -Philly mayor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Philadelphia police arrest armed men near convention center where ballots being countedPolice arrested two armed men Thursday night who were allegedly "en route" to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots were being counted.
USATODAY.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Georgia secretary of state says there will be a recountAs the election results from Georgia remain too close to call, the secretary of state announced Friday that there will be a recount. CBS News campaign reporter..
CBS News
Democrats Flip House Seat in Atlanta Area That Was Top Target of PartyCarolyn Bourdeaux had narrowly lost her 2018 bid for Georgia’s Seventh District, which includes parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties.
NYTimes.com
Jon Ossoff in one of two Senate runoffs in GeorgiaGeorgia has become a newfound battleground state, where the ambitions of a Joe Biden presidency could well come down to its voters. The state is poised for twin..
USATODAY.com
ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Elated Georgia Flipped for BidenAtlanta's mayor's on cloud nine over her state being on the verge of flipping to blue ... and she says the spirit of some fine Georgians shone through to make it..
TMZ.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
With a lead in Pennsylvania, Biden nears victory in the state and the election.Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, nearing victory in the state and the election.
NYTimes.com
A Georgia recount is planned in the Trump-Biden race and one may happen in Pennsylvania. These are the rules.Georgia will have a recount because of the slim election margin. So, what are the election recount rules there and other states? Here's a look.
USATODAY.com
‘Stop the Steal’ spreads across the internet after infecting FacebookIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
In the wake of a Facebook ban and dimming electoral hopes for President Trump, the “Stop the Steal”..
The Verge
