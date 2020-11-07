Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has the coronavirus over a month after the president's own bout with the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus 00:14

 CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Executive Office of the President of the United States Executive Office of the President of the United States U.S. government executive agency

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the coronavirus pandemic

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the election..
CBS News
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules [Video]

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff

White House pushes for limited stimulus bill [Video]

White House pushes for limited stimulus bill

The Trump administration on Sunday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation using leftover funds from the last pandemic stimulus package toward new economic recovery efforts as negotiations on a larger rescue bill face resistance. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

 President Trump's path to 270 continues to narrow as more election results come in. Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads the president in both Pennsylvania..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, November 6, 2020

 Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, moves closer to win; Recount likely in Georgia as Biden takes slim lead over Trump
CBS News

US Election results: Biden predicts victory over Trump as counts go on

 Joe Biden says he is confident of winning the US election as his leads over Donald Trump widen in key states.
BBC News

Trump backers protest amid Arizona ballot count

 Pro-Trump protesters rallied outside vote-tabulation centers in a few cities around the country Friday, including Phoenix as the ballot counting effort in..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: India records 50,356 fresh infections, 577 deaths

 India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease..
IndiaTimes

White House chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

 Meadows' diagnosis comes just over a month after more than two dozen people connected to the White House contracted COVID-19.
CBS News
Biden projects confidence he'll win White House [Video]

Biden projects confidence he'll win White House

Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 12:36Published
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains [Video]

Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and explained why India do not need to worry about access to vaccine. She added that India will be on the radar if bulk of vaccines need to be delivered to the world. Dr. Kang also spoke on what is that most unpredictable thing about the deadly coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test [Video]

Chief of staff without mask days before positive test

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows was seen without a mask during the president's news conference just three days before testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:22Published
As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin [Video]

As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin

President Donald Trump's fourth Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is not winning any popularity contests among the president's aides. In a jaw-dropping exchange Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Meadows said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In addition to Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short's positive test, at least three other of Pence's aides have tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Retweets Nonsense About Media Supposedly No Longer Talking About Covid — Right as News Breaks That Mark Meadows Tested Positive

Trump Retweets Nonsense About Media Supposedly No Longer Talking About Covid — Right as News Breaks That Mark Meadows Tested Positive President* Donald Trump* late into the night on Friday retweeted nonsense claiming that the media, CNN specifically, is no longer covering the coronavirus...
Mediaite

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive to COVID-19

 Mr Meadows was last seen early Wednesday morning as Donald Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He was not wearing a mask at the time.
SBS Also reported by •NPRCBS NewsFT.comNYTimes.com