White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains



The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and explained why India do not need to worry about access to vaccine. She added that India will be on the radar if bulk of vaccines need to be delivered to the world. Dr. Kang also spoke on what is that most unpredictable thing about the deadly coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:45 Published on January 1, 1970