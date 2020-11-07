Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'
Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay area on Election Day
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:31Published
Dr. Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay Area on election day
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43Published
Jill Biden in Florida on Election DayThe wife of the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Dr. Jill Biden is spending part of Election Day in the battleground state of Florida. (Nov. 3)
USATODAY.com
Dr. Jill Biden holds 'Get Out and Vote' drive-in rally in Tampa on final day of early voting
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:53Published
First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States
US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Trump, First Lady campaign together in FloridaFirst lady Melania Trump made her first joint campaign appearance of the year with her husband, President Donald Trump, at a rally in Florida, a state all but..
USATODAY.com
Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:59Published
Virginia State in the United States
Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Police give update on arrest of two armed men in PhiladelphiaTwo men were arrested Thursday night after the Philadelphia Police received a tip that armed men in a Hummer from Virginia were coming to the convention center..
CBS News
Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12Published
Virginia was called for Biden early despite Trump leading. Here's why.Virginia was called early for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, even through he trailed President Donald Trump. Here is why.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources