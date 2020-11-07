Global  
 

Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shootingChicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said. “The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.” The GBI said on- and off-duty Atlanta police officers responded and one of each fired shots. “During the...
