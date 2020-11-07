Rapper King Von among 3 killed in Atlanta shooting

Parents Charged With Daughter's Murder For Allowing Lice To Kill Her



12-year-old Georgia girl Kaitlyn Yozviak died in August from cardiac arrest and a secondary cause of severe anemia. According to Newser, Kaitlyn's parents are being charged with second-degree murder. The judge determined Kaitlyn may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Ryan Hilton testified that Kaitlyn had the most severe infestation the GBI had ever seen.

