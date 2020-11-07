Nigel Farage says Trump would have ‘won by country mile’ without postal votes
Nigel Farage has lashed out at the US voting system, claiming his friend Donald Trump would have walked the election if it weren’t for mail-in ballots. The Brexiteer said the method is ‘very insecure’ and subject to meddling, as he backed up the outgoing President’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Speaking on TalkRadio this evening after Joe Biden was named the winner, Farage said: ‘Well if he’s one it fair and square then good luck to him. ‘The question is has he won it fair and square? It was a very unusual election.’ ‘Had people been asked to go and...
