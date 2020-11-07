Global  
 

Nigel Farage says Trump would have ‘won by country mile’ without postal votes

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Nigel Farage says Trump would have ‘won by country mile’ without postal votesNigel Farage has lashed out at the US voting system, claiming his friend Donald Trump would have walked the election if it weren’t for mail-in ballots. The Brexiteer said the method is ‘very insecure’ and subject to meddling, as he backed up the outgoing President’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Speaking on TalkRadio this evening after Joe Biden was named the winner, Farage said: ‘Well if he’s one it fair and square then good luck to him. ‘The question is has he won it fair and square? It was a very unusual election.’ ‘Had people been asked to go and...
News video: Nigel Farage Denies Trump Ever Suggested Injecting Disinfectant To Fight Coronavirus

Nigel Farage Denies Trump Ever Suggested Injecting Disinfectant To Fight Coronavirus 01:36

 Nigel Farage clashed with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, saying that the president never suggested using disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus patients.

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term [Video]

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Donald Trump will have ‘nothing to fear’ in a second term, predicting that a more ‘radical’ and ‘unconstrained’ presidency will be like having his ‘straight jacket removed’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Nigel Farage rebrands Brexit Party to challenge U.K.'s COVID-19 lockdown

 "The debate over how to respond to COVID is becoming even more toxic than that over Brexit," Farage said.
CBS News
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party seeks name change [Video]

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party seeks name change

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has applied to the Electoral Commission to changeits name to Reform UK. The party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes inthe 2019 general election, but did not succeed in electing an MP.

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men' [Video]

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'

Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful men in Europe".

Anderson Cooper expresses 'regret' for comparing Trump to 'obese turtle'

 Anderson Cooper regretted comparing  President Donald Trump to an "obese turtle" during CNN's presidential election coverage.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

'Welcome back, America': World congratulates Joe Biden, allies and adversaries look ahead

 The world was transfixed by the U.S. election, with many happy to see Donald Trump go, and expecting a more multilateralist, fact-driven presidency.
USATODAY.com

US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holds

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald

Stress Over Election Uncertainty Boosted Wine Sales

 It seemed like an eternity from Election Day, to the day Joe Biden was declared the projected winner, and while voters stressed over results, they turned to an..
TMZ.com

Biden win celebrated in DC, Seattle, Las Vegas

 People in a number cities in the United States celebrated Joe Biden's election as president, chanting, dancing and holding spontaneous parades. (Nov. 8)
 
USATODAY.com
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India [Video]

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Piers Morgan and Niger Farage argue on GMB about Trump's 'inject bleach' claim [Video]

Piers Morgan and Niger Farage argue on GMB about Trump's 'inject bleach' claim

On the Good Morning Britain show regarding The U.S. election 2020, Piers Morgan reminds Nigel Farage about the time when President Donald Trump claimed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that..

President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Nation

President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Nation Watch VideoSpeaking before a crowd of hundreds of supporters gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Joe Biden delivered his victory speech as the 46th...
Narendra Modi congratulates Joe Biden, says will work closely to strengthen ties

 Prime Minister *Narendra Modi* on Sunday greeted US President elect *Joe Biden* and said that as Vice President his contribution to strengthening Indo-US...
Joe Biden Jogs Onto the Stage to Give Victory Speech in Delaware - And Celebs Loved It!

 Joe Biden is lighting up Twitter! On Saturday evening (November 7), the 78-year-old President-Elect and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris gave victory speeches...
