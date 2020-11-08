Global  
 

Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi hopes to hold power as country votes

Sunday, 8 November 2020
Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi hopes to hold power as country votesMillions have voted in Myanmar's general election, just the second since military rule ended in 2011. It comes five years after Aung San Suu Kyi won a landslide victory and entered into a power-sharing agreement with generals who still hold huge power. Ms Suu Kyi remains hugely popular in Myanmar and is expected to win. But the Nobel Peace Prize winner and global icon has dramatically fallen from grace internationally for her response to the Rohingya crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingyas fled an army crackdown in 2017 in what the UN described as ethnic cleansing. The army in Myanmar said it was targeting militants. Observers have questioned the credibility of the election...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's party seeks second term

Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi's party seeks second term 02:10

 Despite international condemnation for crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, Suu Kyi remains popular at home.

