Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global stock markets surge amid optimism over Joe Biden presidency

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Asia, Europe benchmarks rally and U.S. stock futures pointed higher after Joe Biden's pledge to bring unity and hopes for eased trade tensions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitch

 Nats want him to do the honors on Opening Day. Every president but Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a big league franchise.
CBS News
Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy [Video]

Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Coronavirus updates: President-elect Joe Biden to announce COVID task force; Global infections surpass 50M; Air Force-Wyoming game canceled

 President-elect Joe Biden will take different approach to virus. Anchorage, Alaska, restrictions start Monday. US nears 10M cases. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Asia Asia Continent

'Biden Bounce' sees Japan shares hit 29-year high

 Shares across Asia have seen healthy gains with the race for the White House finally over.
BBC News
Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president [Video]

Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

People across Asian cautiously welcomed on Sunday (November 8) news that former U.S. vice president Joe Biden had won the presidential election after days of nail-biting suspense as votes were counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Sunburn fest amid COVID-19: 'Necessary to have stringent SOPs', informs Goa Health Minister [Video]

Sunburn fest amid COVID-19: 'Necessary to have stringent SOPs', informs Goa Health Minister

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on November 06, Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane spoke on Sunburn festival. He said, "Anything can be organised as long as there are stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place." "These SOPs are managed by respective collectors and properly monitored. It is necessary to have stringent SOPs," Sunburn is India's premier electronic music festival which hosts Asia's largest 3-day festival. Festival began in 2007 and aimed to make it bigger and better in the coming time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force [Video]

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Romney: Get Behind Biden [Video]

Romney: Get Behind Biden

Romney: Get Behind Biden

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders [Video]

Biden's Massive To-Do List Will Start With Ream Of Executive Orders

President-elect Joe Biden plans to start transforming America's stance on the global stage with a series of day-one executive actions. CNN reports Biden's transition team is beginning to turn his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden expected to back India's bid for UN Security Council

 The Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening the Indo-US relationship by pushing India to become a permanent member of the UN Security...
Mid-Day

After The US Elections A Fractured Power Will Still Struggle To Lead – OpEd

After The US Elections A Fractured Power Will Still Struggle To Lead – OpEd Global attention has been transfixed this week by the ongoing count in the US presidential election. Though the final result might be litigated, Joe Biden has...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

Kamala Harris win proof of land of opportunity: Indian-Americans

 Indian-American organisations and leaders are seeing the announcement of the election of *Kamala Harris* as the next US Vice President as a vindication of the...
Mid-Day