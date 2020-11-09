Global  
 

Joe Biden will face more major challenges than any new president since Franklin Roosevelt

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
From COVID and jobs to climate and US leadership, our broken politics could hobble Biden. Executive power and plans that help all 50 states will be key.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden 'Honored And Humbled', Calls For Unity

Biden 'Honored And Humbled', Calls For Unity 00:32

 Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said he was "honored and humbled" after major networks declared him victorious in the 2020 presidential election. The former vice president called for unity following the heated election, which President Donald Trump has refused to...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden, Harris announce COVID-19 advisory board as part of transition team [Video]

Biden, Harris announce COVID-19 advisory board as part of transition team

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced Monday the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Story: https://wfts.tv/38rFQcX

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:08Published

US election: World leaders who haven't congratulated Biden

 Russia's Vladimir Putin says he will wait for official results, and others have been slow to respond.
BBC News

How CBS News projected Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election

 CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the process of projecting a winner in the presidential race and explains why some states..
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden announces transition COVID-19 advisory board

 President-elect Joe Biden announced a transition COVID-19 advisory board after an historic weekend. Nikole Killion reports.
CBS News

Eye Opener: President Trump refuses to concede to Joe Biden

 President Trump is still refusing to concede after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election, making claims of voter fraud with no evidence. Also,..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

We need doctors more than ever. But independent medical practices can't afford to stay open during COVID-19 pandemic.

 Smaller physician practices are struggling to stay open as COVID-19 continues to strain the American healthcare system, an AMA survey found.
USATODAY.com
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’ [Video]

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said theircoronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 amongthose without evidence of prior infection. The results are based on the firstinterim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases ofCovid-19 in trial participants.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings

 Pfizer is the first drug company to release data from a large, Phase 3 trial, designed to show both effectiveness and safety.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer says trials show its COVID vaccine "more than 90% effective"

 "We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," Pfizer..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Trebek, MTV EMAs, Brice

 Many pay tribute to late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; BTS, Lady Gaga win top awards at MTV Europe Music Awards; Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due..
USATODAY.com

Franklin D. Roosevelt Franklin D. Roosevelt 32nd president of the United States

Today in History for November 5th

 Highlights of this day in history: FDR wins unprecedented third term in the White House; Richard Nixon elected President; Former President Reagan says he has..
USATODAY.com

104-year-old Ruth Rosner on casting her vote

 New Yorker Ruth Rosner first voted for a president in 1936, casting her ballot for FDR. Last week, on the first day of early voting, correspondent Faith Salie..
CBS News

Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady and humanitarian

 Eleanor Roosevelt transformed herself from a shy, self-conscious girl to a revered figure on the world stage as an internationally-respected human rights..
CBS News
FPL gameweek 1 tips: Who to pick for the opening round [Video]

FPL gameweek 1 tips: Who to pick for the opening round

If you’re looking to get a head start on your friends in this season’s FantasyPremier League, you’ll need to know which players are worth backing from thestart. To help, PA has developed a Transfer Score metric, with a player’s formaccounting for 50 per cent of the rating and the rest determined by cost,ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR).

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

President-elect announces first steps [Video]

President-elect announces first steps

President-Elect Joe Biden will begin his new job in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and controlling the novel coronavirus is his first priority. During his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Biden..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:32Published
Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory [Video]

Mayor Lightfoot Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Celebrations of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden continued in Chicago Sunday, with local politicians offering their congratulations for the new president-elect and for Vice President-elect..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:36Published
President-Elect Biden Getting Head Start On Challenges [Video]

President-Elect Biden Getting Head Start On Challenges

President-elect Joe Biden is trying to get a head start on addressing challenges with a pandemic and a battered economy, while President Donald Trump’s team is filing lawsuits challenging election..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published

One of the most historic hotels in New Orleans, The Roosevelt is a 5-star stay with strong new COVID protocols in place

 One of the city's most historic hotels, The Roosevelt New Orleans is open, along with most of its amenities, but with new COVID protocols in place.
Business Insider

USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/1

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton explores how the study of grizzly bears’ hibernation may hold critical clues to advancing human...
CBS News