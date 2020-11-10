Trump’s quest to end the Affordable Care Act arrives at Supreme Court
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Observers view Republicans’ challenge as weaker than those brought previously, but the addition of the court's newest justice, conservative Amy Coney Barrett, may be a factor in the case’s outcome.
Observers view Republicans’ challenge as weaker than those brought previously, but the addition of the court's newest justice, conservative Amy Coney Barrett, may be a factor in the case’s outcome.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources