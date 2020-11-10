Global  
 

Trump’s quest to end the Affordable Care Act arrives at Supreme Court

Washington Post Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Observers view Republicans’ challenge as weaker than those brought previously, but the addition of the court's newest justice, conservative Amy Coney Barrett, may be a factor in the case’s outcome.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Gov. Newsom Talks About Rising COVID-19 Case Rates In California

Gov. Newsom Talks About Rising COVID-19 Case Rates In California 16:12

 Gov. Gavin Newsom provides an update to the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses this week's oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court (11-9-2020)

