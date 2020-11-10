MI vs DC Final Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals best XI - MI vs DC LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: ANI - Published 12 hours ago IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma 02:50 The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai...