Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey's President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his win

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Turkey's President Erdogan congratulates Biden on his winTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, expressing Turkey’s determination to work closely with the new administration. “I believe that the strong cooperation and alliance between our countries will continue to contribute to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift

Under Biden, US foreign policy in Latin America likely to shift 06:59

 Latin American leaders largely welcomed news of US president-elect Joe Biden’s election win.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President of Turkey (2014-present)

Turkey: former deputy PM appointed as finance minister

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as finance minister, to replace Erdogan’s..
WorldNews

Turkey's Erdogan replaces central bank governor as lira plummets

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has removed the central bank governor from his post and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Agbal after the..
WorldNews

France condemns Erdogan’s ‘declarations of violence’

 PARIS: France on Thursday condemned “declarations of violence” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and raised the possibility of new sanctions against..
WorldNews
Explained: France, Turkey and the cartoon dispute [Video]

Explained: France, Turkey and the cartoon dispute

Slights and barbs have marred relations between France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan for years, but the row over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad has dragged them to a new low which could have more lasting consequences. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:02Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election

 He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.
CBS News

Despite election results showing Biden win, Pompeo said he expects 'transition to a second Trump administration'

 Pompeo's remarks came as world leaders began calling President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election win.
USATODAY.com

Secretary of State enters post-election fray as Republicans fight transition

 The Trump Administration has thrown the presidential transition into tumult.US President Donald Trump is blocking government officials from cooperating with..
New Zealand Herald
The legal woes citizen Trump may face [Video]

The legal woes citizen Trump may face

[NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:10Published

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Analysis: Azerbaijan, Turkey win from Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Analysis: Azerbaijan, Turkey win from Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:22Published

Greece Wants Germany To Stop Selling Submarines to Turkey

 ATHENS -- Greece's critical military edge – nearly undetectable submarines that run silent – would be taken away if Germany sells comparable vessels to..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition [Video]

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims [Video]

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims

Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published
Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies [Video]

Even Fox News Has Had Enough Of Trump Staffers' Lies

Multiple major news outlets, including Fox News, have declared former Vice President Joe Biden the projected winner of the 2020 election. However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. He is..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Whole Foods will refund your Thanksgiving turkey if you mess up cooking it with new 'insurance'

 Whole Foods turkey purchasers are eligible for "turkey insurance" — a $35 Whole Foods gift card — in case of a turkey cooking mishaps.
Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Turkey: former deputy PM appointed as finance minister

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as finance minister, to replace Erdogan's...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Maybe Just Get the Turkey Leg This Year

 Dickson’s Farmstand Meats in Chelsea Market now sells turkey leg confit, for an understated, but festive celebration.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Delawareonline