Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: CDC offers new mask guidance; Maryland in 'danger zone' amid COVID surge; US nears 240K deaths; Disney furloughs?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Texas sets new daily record, nears 1M cases. Maryland tightens restrictions. CDC now says masks protects wearer and others. Latest COVID news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Indiana Reports Record Number Of New COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Continue To Surge

Coronavirus Update: Indiana Reports Record Number Of New COVID-19 Deaths, Cases Continue To Surge 00:23

 Indiana reported a record 63 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 4,879 new cases, which is the second-highest daily count on record. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Dr. Robert Redfield and Alex Azar discuss science, the CDC and COVID-19

 CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar discuss the importance of the CDC's science-driven response to..
USATODAY.com

The One Early Sign You Have COVID, New Study Says

 Fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of sense of smell and taste are common early signs that you might have COVID-19, per the Centers for Disease Control and..
WorldNews

Coronavirus updates: People sick with COVID-19 can vote in person, CDC says; Dr. Deborah Birx warns of 'most deadly phase,' report says

 People sick with COVID-19 can vote in person, CDC says. Hospitalizations break records in El Paso, Texas. 231K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com

Maryland Maryland State of the United States of America

US election: Republican Governor blasts Trump's 'dangerous' actions

 It seems that even some Republicans are growing doubtful about Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, with one governor even slamming the President's unwillingness..
New Zealand Herald

Sydney Barber Will Be First Black Woman to Lead Midshipman at U.S. Naval Academy

 Sydney Barber will break one of the final leadership barriers in the Annapolis, Md., school’s 175-year history.
NYTimes.com

3rd court blocks Trump's order on congressional seat count

 A panel of three judges on Friday became the third federal court to rule that President Donald Trump s effort to exclude people in the country illegally from the..
WorldNews
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 [Video]

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Suburban railway services resume in West Bengal [Video]

Suburban railway services resume in West Bengal

Suburban railway services resumed in West Bengal from Nov 11. 696 suburban services started in the state from today, after months of lockdown in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. COVID precautions are being implemented to ensure safe travel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

"We're not asking for handouts:" Laid-off Disney worker on the need for more stimulus

 Madi Portes was five years into her job at Disney World when she was furloughed this spring. In September, Portes and 28,000 others learned they would be laid..
CBS News

CBS Weekend News, June 28, 2020

 Dozen states pausing reopening phases amid surge in coronavirus cases; Pilot dad flies 6-year-old son to Disney on Make-a-Wish trip.
CBS News

Disney is having a huge holiday sale with Black Friday 2020 deals galore

 The Disney Store is having a huge holiday sale on its top-rated toys, gifts and more—get the details.
USATODAY.com

Disney to furlough more employees and executives due to COVID

 Executive, salaried and hourly employees at the company's California-based theme parks will be impacted.
CBS News

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud Evidence

 The Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out..
TMZ.com

Texas becomes first state to top 1 million COVID-19 cases

 El Paso is lining up mobile morgues, while Dallas County officials are warning that their area is "entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date."
CBS News

Stacey Abrams tells Hillary Clinton she relaxed for 14 minutes after election

 Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has been receiving widespread praise for her efforts to fight voter suppression in the wake of this..
WorldNews
COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record [Video]

COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:24Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: US records more than 2,00,000 cases in 1 day, all previous records broken | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic is raging like wildfires in the United States, as it breached another grim milestone. US recorded more than 2 Lakh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, breaking all previous records...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published
Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India [Video]

Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India

With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571. Total active cases now stand at 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Minnesotans React To New COVID Restrictions [Video]

Minnesotans React To New COVID Restrictions

Minnesotans will soon have to adjust to new restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, reports Jeff Wagner (3:14).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:14Published