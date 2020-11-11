Coronavirus updates: CDC offers new mask guidance; Maryland in 'danger zone' amid COVID surge; US nears 240K deaths; Disney furloughs?
Texas sets new daily record, nears 1M cases. Maryland tightens restrictions. CDC now says masks protects wearer and others. Latest COVID news.
Dr. Robert Redfield and Alex Azar discuss science, the CDC and COVID-19CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar discuss the importance of the CDC's science-driven response to..
USATODAY.com
The One Early Sign You Have COVID, New Study SaysFever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of sense of smell and taste are common early signs that you might have COVID-19, per the Centers for Disease Control and..
WorldNews
Coronavirus updates: People sick with COVID-19 can vote in person, CDC says; Dr. Deborah Birx warns of 'most deadly phase,' report saysPeople sick with COVID-19 can vote in person, CDC says. Hospitalizations break records in El Paso, Texas. 231K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com
US election: Republican Governor blasts Trump's 'dangerous' actionsIt seems that even some Republicans are growing doubtful about Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, with one governor even slamming the President's unwillingness..
New Zealand Herald
Sydney Barber Will Be First Black Woman to Lead Midshipman at U.S. Naval AcademySydney Barber will break one of the final leadership barriers in the Annapolis, Md., school’s 175-year history.
NYTimes.com
3rd court blocks Trump's order on congressional seat countA panel of three judges on Friday became the third federal court to rule that President Donald Trump s effort to exclude people in the country illegally from the..
WorldNews
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114
Bihar: Govt team finds 'less than satisfactory' adherence of Covid norms outside urban centres
IndiaTimes
Suburban railway services resume in West Bengal
"We're not asking for handouts:" Laid-off Disney worker on the need for more stimulusMadi Portes was five years into her job at Disney World when she was furloughed this spring. In September, Portes and 28,000 others learned they would be laid..
CBS News
CBS Weekend News, June 28, 2020Dozen states pausing reopening phases amid surge in coronavirus cases; Pilot dad flies 6-year-old son to Disney on Make-a-Wish trip.
CBS News
Disney is having a huge holiday sale with Black Friday 2020 deals galoreThe Disney Store is having a huge holiday sale on its top-rated toys, gifts and more—get the details.
USATODAY.com
Disney to furlough more employees and executives due to COVIDExecutive, salaried and hourly employees at the company's California-based theme parks will be impacted.
CBS News
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud EvidenceThe Lt. Gov. of Texas is dangling a very expensive carrot in hopes of finding proof of voter fraud ... but what he's really doing is motivating liars to come out..
TMZ.com
Texas becomes first state to top 1 million COVID-19 casesEl Paso is lining up mobile morgues, while Dallas County officials are warning that their area is "entering the most dangerous phase we have seen to date."
CBS News
Stacey Abrams tells Hillary Clinton she relaxed for 14 minutes after electionFormer Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has been receiving widespread praise for her efforts to fight voter suppression in the wake of this..
WorldNews
COVID-19 hospitalizations in U.S. surge to record
