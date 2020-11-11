Global  
 

Several injured after explosion at Armistice Day ceremony in Jeddah

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Several injured after explosion at Armistice Day ceremony in JeddahFrench officials say a number of countries had representatives at ceremony in the Saudi city French officials say multiple people were wounded when an explosive device hit a ceremony commemorating the first world war armistice at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. The officials from the...
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: French president pays respect to war dead at Armistice Day ceremony

French president pays respect to war dead at Armistice Day ceremony 03:22

Armistice Day Armistice Day Commemoration on 11 November of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in 1918

The history of Armistice Day in France [Video]

The history of Armistice Day in France

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:21Published
UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day [Video]

UK pays silent tribute to war dead on Armistice Day

The nation has paid silent tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicton a coronavirus-hit Armistice Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence [Video]

Charles and Camilla join nation in observing two-minute silence

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the nation inobserving a two-minute silence on Armistice Day, as they marked the centenaryof the burial of the Unknown Warrior. Wearing face masks Charles and Camillajoined a socially distanced congregation at Westminster Abbey for a servicemarking 100 years to the day since the body of the unidentified serviceman waslaid rest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Jeddah Jeddah City in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Analysis: Jeddah blast follows mounting tensions between France and Muslim world [Video]

Analysis: Jeddah blast follows mounting tensions between France and Muslim world

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:12Published
Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah [Video]

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Attack occurred at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:13Published

Several hurt in Remembrance Day 'bomb attack' at Saudi cemetery

 France says a device exploded as foreign diplomats marked Remembrance Day in the city of Jeddah.
BBC News
Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021 [Video]

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi coastal city of Jeddah to host night race in 2021 - Saudi sports minister

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:06Published

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa, world's longest serving prime minister, dies

 DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain's Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, the world's longest serving prime minister and a staunch ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia and..
WorldNews

Cabinet reiterates support for stronger Saudi-Iraq ties, praises King Salman for Turkey relief efforts

 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chaired a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday which discussed the video call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and..
WorldNews

Saudi- Weather Forecast for Wednesday

 (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, November 11, 2020, SPA -- The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection foretasted the weather...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •CBC.ca

Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in WWI memorial attack, French officials say

 Multiple people were wounded in a bomb attack at a Saudi cemetery, the French Foreign Ministry said. The blast went off during a ceremony commemorating the end...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caIndiaTimes

Four injured in explosion during Armistice event in Saudi Arabia

Four injured in explosion during Armistice event in Saudi Arabia An explosion during Armistice Day ceremony at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia has left four people injured, officials have said.
Sky News Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caMENAFN.comWorldNewsEurasia Review