Australia appoints Afghanistan war crimes prosecutor
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
A special prosecutor is to pursue war crimes allegedly staged by elite Australian soldiers in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a report due next week would be "hard reading."
