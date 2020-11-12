Global  
 

Los Angeles fire departments respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's Hollywood Hills mansion

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reports of smoke at Denzel Washington's Hollywood Hills home late Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Independent autopsy finds teen "shot five times in the back" by LA deputy

 An independent autopsy reveals 18-year-old Andrés Guardado was shot five times in the back by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy last month. Guardardo was..
CBS News

L.A. coroner orders rare inquest into police shooting death of teen

 It would be the first inquest in L.A. County in over 30 years.
CBS News

Justin Turner Mask'd Up In L.A. Following World Series COVID Drama

 Justin Turner is a changed man -- the Dodgers star was out in L.A. Tuesday and it seems he's learned to keep his mask on at all times! Check out the 35-year-old..
TMZ.com

Virgin's Hyperloop carries passengers for the first time

 LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Virgin Hyperloop made its first journey carrying passengers on Sunday (Nov 8), in a test the company claimed represented a major step..
WorldNews

Denzel Washington Denzel Washington American actor, director, and producer


Hollywood Hills Hollywood Hills Neighborhood of Los Angeles in California, United States


Los Angeles Fire Department Los Angeles Fire Department

Remains Of Missing LAFD Firefighter Fransisco Aguilar Found In Mexico [Video]

The human remains recently found in Mexico are those of missing Los Angeles firefighter Francisco “Frank” Aguilar, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published
Human Remains Recently Found In Mexico Are Those Of Missing Firefighter [Video]

The human remains recently found in Mexico are those of missing Los Angeles firefighter Francisco "Frank" Aguilar, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:15Published
LAFD Battles Greater Alarm Fire At DTLA Structure [Video]

The fire was first reported shortly after 8 p.m. at a building in the 800 block of S. San Julio Street after heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the roof of the building.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:19Published