Los Angeles fire departments respond to smoke at Denzel Washington's Hollywood Hills mansion
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reports of smoke at Denzel Washington's Hollywood Hills home late Wednesday evening.
