Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: California nears 1M cases; Ticketmaster to require proof of COVID test, vaccine; South Dakota mayor votes against masks

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
New Jersey indoor dining to close by 10 p.m. starting Thursday. Ticketmaster plans to require COVID test, vaccine. 241K US deaths. Latest virus news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri

Vaccine findings a 'landmark moment' says head of Oxford tri 01:43

 The head of Oxford's vaccine trial team has said the findings of pharmaceutical firm Pfizer marks a "landmark moment" against the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer announced on Monday that interim findings from its Covid-19 vaccine study showed the jab to be more than 90% effective in preventing the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster to Require COVID-19 Vaccination, Test When Concerts Resume

 Figuring out what to wear to a concert will take a backseat to your COVID-19 status when tours resume in 2021 -- Ticketmaster's laying down new regulations..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Super League play-offs: The format, contenders and details explained

 BBC Sport explains the re-jigged Super League play-off format for 2020, following the impact of Covid-19.
BBC News
Covid-themed Christmas advert takes social media by storm [Video]

Covid-themed Christmas advert takes social media by storm

An advert for an Irish supermarket chain is taking social media by stormthanks to an emotive, 2020-themed twist. SuperValu released the commercial,which stars a young boy called Conor who is preparing for Christmas amidCovid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
COVID: 'Average death rate less than 1% in last 10 days,' informs Delhi Health Minister [Video]

COVID: 'Average death rate less than 1% in last 10 days,' informs Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain updated on the coronavirus situation in national capital. He said, "The average rate of death is less than one per cent. We have directed our teams and police to keep a close check on people not following norms and ensure strict action against them."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

California California State of the United States of America

As California wildfires raged, incarcerated exploited for labor

 Inmates get little training to become firefighters, are paid as little as $2.90 per day and, until now, were blocked from the profession upon release.
USATODAY.com

In California: Psychedelics legal in California? And a break from wildfires

 Plus: San Francisco bans natural gas in new buildings. And (in an unrelated move) SF sees a surge in COVID cases.
 
USATODAY.com

California confirms first openly gay state Supreme Court justice

 Martin J. Jenkins, 66, is also only the third Black man to serve on the state's Supreme Court.
CBS News

New Jersey New Jersey State of the United States of America

McCarrick accuser: What happened was preventable

 A New Jersey man who has sued ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and the Vatican alleging he was sexually abused as a teen in the 1990s, reacts to the Holy See's..
USATODAY.com

Play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert will call a high school football game this week

 Kenny Albert, a long-time Bergen County, New Jersey, has volunteered to handle local high school play-by-play duties on Thursday night.
USATODAY.com

Pfizer gearing up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

 "My biggest fear is that we're dealing with a surge at the same time that we're trying to vaccinate," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
CBS News

South Dakota South Dakota State of the United States of America

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

In its third wave of the pandemic, the United States has become the first country to surpass 10 million cases. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published
South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box. When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leh airport to expand fourfold amid rising tourist footfall [Video]

Leh airport to expand fourfold amid rising tourist footfall

Situated in between the Himalayas at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh connects Ladakh with the rest of the country. The Airports Authority of India is now scaling..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published
Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Delhi's single day spike in cases breaches the 8,000 mark for the first time|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, Delhi has now breached another grim milestone. The daily coronavirus spike in Delhi reached a new high over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, with the city crossing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Gov. DeWine updates mask, social gathering orders, threatens closures in 1 week if trends don't improve [Video]

Gov. DeWine updates mask, social gathering orders, threatens closures in 1 week if trends don't improve

During a special COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Gov. DeWine announced new health orders due to rising coronavirus cases in the state, and said that if the number of cases in Ohio..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Moderna expecting to announce results of Covid vaccine by end of month

 Moderna is conducting a clinical trial of about 30,000 participants, with half of the participants receiving the vaccine and the other half receiving a placebo,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDaily RecordFXstreet.comOilPrice.comUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph

New York’s hotel crisis puts pressure on $4bn mortgage bond sector

 Industry body says potential Covid vaccine will provide no immediate relief to ‘comatose’ industry
FT.com

'In dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers,' government on Pfizer's successful trial

 The union health ministry revealed on Tuesday that the Centre is in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers including foreign manufacturers about a Coronavirus...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesUpworthy