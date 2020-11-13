Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK: Downing Street in-fighting overshadows Brexit trade talks and COVID-19 battle

euronews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
A power struggle among Boris Johnson's top advisers has cast doubt on the government's focus on securing a Brexit trade deal and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process [Video]

Barnier: Brexit trade negotiations is ongoing process

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has described Brexit negotiations as an "ongoing process" when asked how the talks were faring. He is currently in London to "reouble efforts" in reaching a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:56Published
Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier departs Brexit talks in London

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has departed trade talks with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:57Published
Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is once again in London for future trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiations

Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiations Boris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, in the latest effort to inject momentum into stalled trade...
WorldNews