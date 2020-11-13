Global  
 

As US coronavirus cases shatter all records, officials resist restrictions

New daily coronavirus cases in the US are soaring, shattering records over and over and reaching an all-time high this week of more than 150,000.
 Statewide coronavirus numbers are breaking records. At the same time, school districts are reporting more and more cases; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Andria Borba reports on fear and frustration across Bay Area after Bay Area counties backslide to Purple and Red Tiers (11-16-2020)

Positive coronavirus cases have reached 3.5% in Nassau County. Many cases are linked to indoor gatherings. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

On Sunday Florida recorded the largest leap in coronavirus cases since Late July. The surge has health professionals sounding the alarm. On the national-scale, another bio-tech company put out a big..

 The milestone comes as the U.S. sets record one-day spikes in cases, spurring some officials to reinstate restrictions in efforts to...
 US health officials say Trump is hindering coronavirus care by blocking transition to Biden
 The Department of Public Health announced 1,158 new coronavirus cases Friday, shattering the city's daily case count record.
