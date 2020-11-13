|
|
As US coronavirus cases shatter all records, officials resist restrictions
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
New daily coronavirus cases in the US are soaring, shattering records over and over and reaching an all-time high this week of more than 150,000.
|
|
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
Coronavirus Cases Rising In Schools 02:41
Statewide coronavirus numbers are breaking records. At the same time, school districts are reporting more and more cases; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|