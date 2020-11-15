Barack Obama to Gayle King: 'There is no legal basis' for Donald Trump's claim of election fraud
Barack Obama reflected on his presidency, President Trump's administration and the Joe Biden White House on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Gayle King.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Barack Obama, I Had to Campaign for Biden Because Trump Presidency 'Not Normal'Barack Obama did not want to hit the campaign trail -- it's not really something former Presidents do -- but he felt it was necessary because Donald Trump's..
TMZ.com
Barack Obama on Trump: “This is not normal”In his interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, former President Barack Obama comments on Election 2020, and President Donald Trump’s allegations, without..
CBS News
Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald TrumpIn his first TV interview since Joe Biden's election, the former president sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss his memoir, "A..
CBS News
Gayle King American television personality and journalist
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump says Joe Biden 'won' election, but also says he won't concedeTrump acknowledged for the first time that Biden won the presidential race, even as he repeated false claims that Democrats "rigged" the balloting
USATODAY.com
When a Leader Just Won’t GoWisdom from Shakespeare to Dickens to ‘Seinfeld’ on President Trump’s long non-goodbye.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources