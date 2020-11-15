Global  
 

Barack Obama to Gayle King: 'There is no legal basis' for Donald Trump's claim of election fraud

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama reflected on his presidency, President Trump's administration and the Joe Biden White House on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Gayle King.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff

Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff 02:44

 President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition by staffing his incoming administration. Meantime, President Donald Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge Biden's election victory and leveling new allegations of voter fraud. CBS News' Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Barack Obama, I Had to Campaign for Biden Because Trump Presidency 'Not Normal'

 Barack Obama did not want to hit the campaign trail -- it's not really something former Presidents do -- but he felt it was necessary because Donald Trump's..
TMZ.com

Barack Obama on Trump: “This is not normal”

 In his interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, former President Barack Obama comments on Election 2020, and President Donald Trump’s allegations, without..
CBS News
Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US [Video]

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US

A China-backed free trade bloc, spanning 30% of the world's economy, was formed at a virtual summit on Sunday in a move that likely gives Beijing greater influence and leaves Washington on the outside. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump

 In his first TV interview since Joe Biden's election, the former president sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss his memoir, "A..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News

Donald Trump says Joe Biden 'won' election, but also says he won't concede

 Trump acknowledged for the first time that Biden won the presidential race, even as he repeated false claims that Democrats "rigged" the balloting
USATODAY.com

When a Leader Just Won’t Go

 Wisdom from Shakespeare to Dickens to ‘Seinfeld’ on President Trump’s long non-goodbye.
NYTimes.com

Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally [Video]

Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally

On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests [Video]

Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.' by far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published