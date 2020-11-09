Donald Trump is not expected to ever formally concede
Monday, 9 November 2020 () President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don't " and get evicted anyway. After nearly four tortured days of counting yielded a victory for Biden on Saturday,
Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...