Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologizes for erroneously claiming a dead man voted in Georgia
Tucker Carlson apologized on Fox News for reporting that a dead man voted in the 2020 election: "We're always going to correct when we're wrong."
Tucker Carlson apologized on-air for making a false accusation of voter fraud in Georgia
