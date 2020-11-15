Global  
 

Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologizes for erroneously claiming a dead man voted in Georgia

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson apologized on Fox News for reporting that a dead man voted in the 2020 election: "We're always going to correct when we're wrong."
