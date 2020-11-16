People's Choice Awards highlights: Demi Lovato's 'unengaged' joke, Blake Shelton's Gwen Stefani shout-out

Watch: Devotees offer prayers as places of worship reopen in Maharashtra



Places of worship opened across the state of Maharashtra from Monday with strict Covid protocols in place. Devotees were seen offering prayers with masks on and with adequate social distancing. Visuals from Siddhivinayak temple showed devotees queuing up to offer prayers amid tight security even to ensure that all Covid protocols are adhered to. Similar scenes were witnessed at places of worship across the states. Religious places located in the containment zones will remain closed and only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside places of worship, and they will have to enter in a staggered manner. The state government has also asked the management of these places to conduct thermal scanning and provide visitors with hand wash facility or sanitizer. Devotees will also not be allowed to touch statues, holy books and idols under the guidelines set by the state government. Places of worship have opened in the state for the first time after they were shut following the nationwide lockdown die to the Covid pandemic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05 Published now