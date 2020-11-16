Global  
 

People's Choice Awards highlights: Demi Lovato's 'unengaged' joke, Blake Shelton's Gwen Stefani shout-out

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
It was an odd People's Choice Awards with COVID-19. But Demi Lovato had jokes and outfit changes while Blake Shelton shouted-out to his new fiancee.
