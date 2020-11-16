Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Iota strengthens as it heads towards Central America

WorldNews Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Hurricane Iota strengthens as it heads towards Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of Central America battered...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Iota batters Colombia, displacing hundreds

Hurricane Iota batters Colombia, displacing hundreds 02:06

 It is causing severe flooding in Colombia, where at least three people have died and hundreds forced to leave their homes.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Central America Central America Geographic region in the Americas

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America [Video]

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:23Published

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
New Zealand Herald

New stay-at-home restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plan: 5 things you need to know Monday

 New COVID-19 restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plans, Hurricane Iota could slam Central America and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Iota strengthens to hurricane, could slam Central America as Category 4 monster

 Iota became the 13th hurricane of the season, two shy of the record 15 set in 2005 but the record-breaking 30th named storm of this season.
USATODAY.com

Caribbean Caribbean Region to the center-east of America composed of many islands / coastal regions surrounding the Caribbean Sea

These Caribbean hotel villas let you social distance in a luxurious island setting

 With social distancing and other safety protocols the new vacation norm, a holiday in a private Caribbean villa could fit the bill.
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path in US

 Just as the remnants of Eta finally blew out to sea on Friday, another storm formed that could follow its path of death and destruction into Central America this..
New Zealand Herald

Devon sailor wins medal for 'brave' Caribbean rescue

 Max Bingle is the youngest recipient of the Merchant Navy Medal after saving three men from drowning.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches [Video]

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America [Video]

Storm Eta triggers flooding, mudslides in Central America

A week after Eta swept into region, thousands left homeless with widespread flooding in parts of Honduras.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain [Video]

Hurricane Eta rocks Guatemala with strong winds and rain

Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and predicted to become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same...
CTV News Also reported by •CBC.caBelfast TelegraphUpworthy

New reggae festival coming to city

New reggae festival coming to city Organisers have said people of all ages are welcomed for a taste of Caribbean culture
Central Somerset Gazette

Disney Has Good News for the Cruise Line Industry

 The media giant is the country's fourth-largest cruise line operator, so its update is worth reading for investors in Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian...
Motley Fool Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsday