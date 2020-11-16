Hurricane Iota strengthens as it heads towards Central America
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of Central America battered...
A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm as it heads for the same part of Central America battered...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Central America Geographic region in the Americas
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:23Published
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
New Zealand Herald
New stay-at-home restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plan: 5 things you need to know MondayNew COVID-19 restrictions, Biden and Harris to discuss economic plans, Hurricane Iota could slam Central America and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Iota strengthens to hurricane, could slam Central America as Category 4 monsterIota became the 13th hurricane of the season, two shy of the record 15 set in 2005 but the record-breaking 30th named storm of this season.
USATODAY.com
Caribbean Region to the center-east of America composed of many islands / coastal regions surrounding the Caribbean Sea
These Caribbean hotel villas let you social distance in a luxurious island settingWith social distancing and other safety protocols the new vacation norm, a holiday in a private Caribbean villa could fit the bill.
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta's deadly path in USJust as the remnants of Eta finally blew out to sea on Friday, another storm formed that could follow its path of death and destruction into Central America this..
New Zealand Herald
Devon sailor wins medal for 'brave' Caribbean rescueMax Bingle is the youngest recipient of the Merchant Navy Medal after saving three men from drowning.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources