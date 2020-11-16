Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

The Age Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Twitter, under increased threat of regulation and plagued by serious security breaches, is appointing one of the world's best-regarded hackers to tackle everything from engineering missteps to misinformation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like