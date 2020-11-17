SpaceX docking live updates: Resilience capsule closes in on the International Space Station
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Docking the spacecraft is a difficult and potentially dangerous part of the mission, one the astronauts train for extensively. Flight controllers at SpaceX headquarters and NASA mission control in Houston spent the day communicating with the astronauts to prepare them for the docking, which is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET.
