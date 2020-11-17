Global  
 

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to help fund promising Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A million-dollar donation by Dolly Parton has helped fund the production of a promising new coronavirus vaccine by Moderna Therapeutics.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved

Hancock: UK will have access to five million doses of Moderna vaccine if it is approved 01:29

 The UK will have access to five million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it isapproved, Matt Hancock announced. The firm has claimed a 94.5% effectivenessagainst the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to beavailable in the UK before spring 2021.

How Dolly Parton is 'playing an important role in Covid battle'

 Parton's $1m donation helped fund a vaccine's trials and research into other coronavirus treatments.
Dolly Parton helped fund research for Moderna COVID vaccine

 "I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," Parton said.
Playboy Wants To Shoot Dolly Parton for 75th Bday

 Dolly Parton's dream of being a 75-year-old woman gracing the cover of Playboy might soon become reality ... we've learned the ball's in her court. Here's the..
Dolly Parton on new Scrooge-style Christmas film [Video]

Dolly Parton on new Scrooge-style Christmas film

American singer Dolly Parton discusses her new Scrooge-style Christmas film,Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square. The film will be released on Netflixon November 22.

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

As both Moderna and Pfizer inch closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine deemed suitable for public use.

Coronavirus pandemic: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Coronavirus Pandemic, early data show Moderna's vaccine 94.5% effective [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic, early data show Moderna's vaccine 94.5% effective

