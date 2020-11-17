US to cut troops in Iraq, Afghanistan by January

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () The US will pull some 2,000 troops from Afghanistan and another 500 from Iraq within the next two months, the Pentagon has said. Previously, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned against hasty Afghanistan pullout.
The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and 2,500 in Iraq by Jan 15. US military commanders expect President Donald Trump to issue a formal order...