US to cut troops in Iraq, Afghanistan by January

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The US will pull some 2,000 troops from Afghanistan and another 500 from Iraq within the next two months, the Pentagon has said. Previously, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned against hasty Afghanistan pullout.
