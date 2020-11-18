Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: South Australia imposes lockdown

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A sudden COVID-19 outbreak in the state of South Australia has prompted a six-day "circuit breaker" lockdown. Meanwhile, the US FDA has approved a rapid test that can be performed at home. Follow DW for the latest.
 South Australia announced a six-day lockdown on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert. Gloria Tso reports.

