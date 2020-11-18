Thailand votes on constitutional reforms amid protests
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Thai lawmakers are voting on possible changes to the country's constitution and the role of the monarchy. The move comes a day after Thailand saw its most violent anti-government protests since July.
