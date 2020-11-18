Global  
 

Thailand votes on constitutional reforms amid protests

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Thai lawmakers are voting on possible changes to the country's constitution and the role of the monarchy. The move comes a day after Thailand saw its most violent anti-government protests since July.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Thai protesters graffiti police headquarters in Bangkok

Thai protesters graffiti police headquarters in Bangkok 02:24

 Thai protesters targeted and gratified the police headquarters in Bangkok on Wednesday evening (November 18) following violent clashes.

