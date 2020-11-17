Global  
 

Trump campaign deploys Giuliani to assist flailing legal effort

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Trump campaign deploys Giuliani to assist flailing legal effort2020 elections Trump campaign deploys Giuliani to assist flailing legal effort The former New York mayor appeared in court in Pennsylvania, falsely arguing “widespread, nationwide voter fraud.” Rudy Giuliani | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File By JOSH GERSTEIN 11/17/2020 03:55 PM EST Link Copied WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday sought to add some star power to its flailing legal effort to contest the election results, deploying former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to this small central Pennsylvania city to argue that the state’s election tallies should be thrown out because they’re tainted by fraud. Arriving to cheers from a band of Trump supporters gathered in a...
News video: Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle

Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle 01:06

 President Trump’s legal pathway challenging president-elect, Joe Biden’s victory is beginning to fizzle. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

