Ethiopian army marches on Tigray capital

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Ethiopian troops are pushing toward the regional capital of Mekelle. The army has been fighting a two-week conflict with Tigrayan forces that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee to neighboring Sudan.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital 05:45

 Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

