Ethiopian army marches on Tigray capital
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 (
1 week ago) Ethiopian troops are pushing toward the regional capital of Mekelle. The army has been fighting a two-week conflict with Tigrayan forces that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee to neighboring Sudan.
